Letter to the Editor: Repeal and Replace Obamacare

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on an historic repeal of the Obamacare law, which was forced down our throats and is intended to control our lives, health and death.

If not dismantled, Obamacare would have an irreversible, devastating effect on our country because it would immediately raise our national debt by $1 trillion, halt economic recovery, increase rationing (for seniors), cut Medicare by $500 billion, penalize doctors and hospitals, and lead to poorer quality care and products.

Already, the cost of private insurance has skyrocketed, while waivers have been granted to hundreds of President Barack Obama’s corporate friends and donors. His victims? Hardworking middle-class American citizens.

President Obama’s health-care law is a super controlling, convoluted bureaucratic nightmare that creates 159 new agencies and commissions and is set to destroy America’s freedoms, prosperity and health.

In the future, his health-care law would impose two dozen crushing new taxes. Some include the Individual Mandate Tax (2014) — penalizing anyone who doesn’t buy “qualified” health care; the Employer Mandate Tax (2014) — with which employers are forced to provide health care or pay a $2,000 tax; and the Surtax on Investment Income (2013) — a 3.8 surtax imposed on families making $250,000 or individuals making $200,000.

Other taxes include a tax on Medicare payrolls (2013), a medicine cabinet tax ( 2011), a tax on medical manufacturers ( 2013), a Comprehensive Insurance Tax (2018) — on cadillac health-care plans, early retirees and high-risk professionals — and a despicable “Flexible Spending Account Cap” on special needs kids (2013).

America, we must stop this insanity now. It is time to repeal Obamacare and replace it with targeted common-sense solutions. Contact Congress and support court challenges to the constitutionality of the health-care law.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria