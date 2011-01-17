DA’s Office May File Charges on Tuesday Against Suspect in Goleta Pellet-Gun Shootings

Many questions remain about the details of Saturday's shootings that wounded four people, including two sheriff's deputies

The man accused of shooting four people — including two Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies — with a high-powered pellet gun on Saturday could be criminally charged Tuesday, District Attorney Joyce Dudley told Noozhawk on Monday.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Charles Peart Quinn, who is believed to be a transient.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said two young men were shot at Camino Real Marketplace, 7040 Marketplace Drive, about 1 p.m. Saturday, and that the two sheriff’s deputies were shot after they confronted the suspect in a nearby vacant lot. A third deputy was not injured in the incident.

The deputies were treated and released from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Sugars said one of the officers was struck in the face and the other in the forearm.

The three deputies have not been identified, but they have been placed on administrative leave, which is Sheriff’s Department procedure after such an incident.

The two young men apparently refused to give the suspect any money before they were shot, according to Sugars, and law enforcement initially responded to a report of an “aggressive panhandler.”

A news release issued by Sugars on Sunday said the deputies shot the suspect more than once with their service firearms after he ignored orders to put down his weapon. None of the injuries — to any of the men — was considered life-threatening, and Quinn was in stable condition Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No new information on the incident was released Monday, including Quinn’s mug shot, and Sheriff’s Department representatives did not return repeated calls for comment.

“While I appreciate and respect the media’s role in reporting news to the public, we will not be releasing any more information regarding Saturday’s incident until Tuesday,” Sugars said in an e-mail sent to Noozhawk late Monday.

It remains unclear how far away Quinn was from the deputies when the shots were exchanged, and how many shots were fired by each party.

Since all county offices were closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the District Attorney’s Office said it expects to get the Sheriff’s Department report Tuesday, and then can make a determination on any charges. Dudley said a filing deputy reads each report that comes in, then decides whether and what charges to file. In some cases, additional investigation is warranted.

Not much is known about Quinn, who has no known local address. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement lists a man with the same name and birth date on file as a registered sex offender, but Quinn is not listed in the California Department of Justice Megan’s Law database of registered sex offenders. The man’s 1999 offense was an indecent exposure conviction in California, according to records.

However, 25 percent of registered sex offenders can be excluded from public disclosure, depending on the type of offense, and indecent exposure could qualify someone for being exempted.

Anyone with information about Quinn or who may have had contact with him recently is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

