Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap to Take Root Jan. 29

Residents are invited to bring seeds, plants, cuttings and knowledge to share

Join the Santa Barbara Permaculture Network for the third annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

More than 200 people attended last year, sharing seeds and knowledge with other backyard gardeners, plant lovers and farmers.

Come be a part of this seed-saving movement, making sure that locally adapted varieties of seeds and plants are passed on to future generations. Children are welcome!

Bring seeds, plants, cuttings, and garden knowledge to swap.

Activities for all ages include story hour, crafts, seed ball making, seed saving lessons, seed envelope making, worm composting, learning about bare root trees and more.

Music will have your toes tapping with Honeysuckle Possums, and there will be special speakers throughout the day.

