Women’s Economic Ventures Helping Entrepreneurs Reach Goals in New Year

With the start of this new year, optimism for an economic rebound is beginning to grow. Many are determined to take their economic futures into their own hands. For those who have ever dreamed of owning or growing their own business, Women’s Economic Ventures offers the tools and guidance to succeed.

WEV’s core 14-week Self-Employment Training courses will start in February in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Not only does WEV support individuals to set and achieve their goals, but WEV’s recently released year-end outcomes also show a significant impact of its programs and services on the local economy.

For Santa Barbara County, WEV reports the impact of its services on client business performance and overall impact on the local economy. Outcomes are reported in 2010 for the 2009 calendar year:

Business Performance

Within 18 months of receiving services from WEV:

» The percentage of clients operating a business increased 104 percent — from 35 percent at intake to 71 percent.

» Average gross business sales per client increased 565 percent, from $7,860 at intake to $52,236.

» Average gross business sales per client business increased 145 percent, from $32,487 at intake to $79,660.

Community Economic Impact

In 2009, WEV client businesses:

» Created and retained an estimated 216 jobs in Santa Barbara County

» Created 131 new jobs in Santa Barbara County

» Generated an estimated $820,149 in tax revenues for the state and local economy

Since 2005, WEV client businesses:

» Have created and retained an estimated 2,471 jobs throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including creating an estimated 894 new jobs, and employing an additional 1,395 people locally, apart from the business owner (throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties).

» Have generated an estimated $7,158,400 in tax revenues for the state and local economy (average of $1,431,680 every year).

Self-Employment Training

WEV’s comprehensive 14-week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training program is targeted to women (also serves men), and provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. Participants leave the course with a complete business plan, including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan and a core network to help sustain the business. The program is offered in both English and Spanish, and provides week-by-week training in the most important aspects of organizing, financing, marketing and managing a small business. Topics include finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping, and how to write a business plan.

After the 14 week course, WEV SET graduates emerge with the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business. Since 1991, WEV has helped create or expand more than 2,000 businesses, creating or retaining more than 3,000 local jobs.

The Self-Employment Training course is offered twice each year, with classes starting in February and in September. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one night a week for three hours, and includes two full Saturdays. Classes are taught in Santa Maria, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks and Ventura. Participants considering the course are required to attend a free one-hour orientation workshop. These orientations offer a complete overview of the SET course and help clients assess whether self-employment is right for them.

Upcoming Orientation Dates

Click here or call 805.965.6073 to register.

Santa Barbara

» 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18

» 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26

» Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2

North Santa Barbara County

» Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 (Buellton)

» 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 (Buellton)

» 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 (Santa Maria)

Business Plan Intensive

In late February, WEV will offer Business Plan Intensive, an accelerated, six-week business plan writing course, designed for business professionals who need access to capital quickly. Business Plan Intensive is perfect for new entrepreneurs and current business owners who need to implement a launch or a growth strategy and need an infusion of capital to succeed. The course includes emphasis on financial intelligence and integrated marketing techniques, and a viability study.

The Self-Employment Training course is part of the continuum of programs WEV offers to help women and men start-up, launch, grow, and sustain their own business, including: business consulting, advanced business training, and small business start-up and expansion loans. WEV is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women.

For more information, click here or call 805-965-6073.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.