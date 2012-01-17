Summer Solstice Celebration to Spice Up Winter with ‘Bollywood’ Fundraiser

Indian delicacies, music and entertainment will be served up Jan. 28 at India House

Even though it’s the dead of winter, things are heating up as the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration plans a “Bollywood” fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28 at India House, 418 State St.

The fundraiser is being organized to ensure the nonprofit 2012 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is even better than last year’s three-day festival, which brought thousands to Alameda Park. “Fantasy” is the theme for this year’s celebration. The weekend festival opens June 22, with the parade on June 23. The festival will continue through June 24.

“It will be a magical evening of delicious Indian food,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said of the Jan. 28 Bollywood fundraiser. “There will be dancers, henna painting and more. Please wear your Indian finery.”

“Bollywood” refers to the East Indian movie industry in what used to be called Bombay. The movies feature lavish sets, stirring music and exotic dancers.

The cost to attend the fundraiser is $25 per person, excluding the price of beverages. Last year’s Bollywood fundraiser sold out early. Tickets may be purchased from India House at its outdoor bazaar at 518 State St. or the restaurant, through the Solstice office at 805.965.3396 or online at www.solsticeparade.com.

The 38th annual Solstice celebration is put on by a nonprofit 501(c) 3 corporation that produces the Solstice Parade, Solstice Festival and the Solstice Community Arts Workshop from donations and sponsorships.

Solstice business sponsorships are available. For more information, click here. Solstice souvenir posters, shirts and caps from 2011 are also available online.

— Claudia Bratton is executive director of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.