Cate School of Carpinteria Exceeds $65 Million Goal for Centennial Campaign

School constructs new buildings and facilities, renews historic buildings and establishes $17 million in endowment funds

With final accounting recently completed, Cate School in Carpinteria has announced the conclusion of its $65 million Centennial Campaign.

The campaign, launched publicly in October 2007 in anticipation the school’s celebration of its 100th year, exceeded its goal, raising $65,343,065 in support of new facilities, operations and endowments. The most successful in the school’s history, the campaign officially ended Dec. 31.

“Our ambitions were high, yet we surpassed them,” Headmaster Benjamin Williams said. “This achievement speaks volumes about the generosity of our donors, the leadership of our chairmen, and the support of our community. Our success ensures that Cate can be the transcendent institution in its second century that it has been throughout its first.”

The campaign raised $17 million in new endowment funds, strengthening investment in faculty salaries, Cate’s educational program, and providing additional financial assistance for students.

The campaign also transformed the school’s venerable and expansive campus. With the monies raised over the course of the fundraising effort, Cate has constructed new buildings and facilities, and renewed historic buildings. These include:

» Five new faculty Homes, which received LEED Platinum certification

» The Emmett Nieman Early Learning Center, an on-campus child-care facility, certified as LEED Gold

» The renovation and relocation of the Nelson D. Jones ‘48 Stables

» A renovated and relocated Roger Firestone Family Ceramics Studio

» The Emmett/Horowitz Aquatic Center, which received LEED Gold certification

» The Brittingham Family Training Center

» The Man Softball Field

» The Jackson Baseball Field

» A completed Tennis Center

» A new wastewater treatment plant that reclaims water and helps eliminate local pollution

» The Kirby Quadrangle and the Class of 1981 Amphitheatre

The new construction was designed and executed with the highest environmental standards. Cate’s new faculty homes received LEED Platinum designation, and the child-care center earned LEED Gold certification. The Cate campus now has seven LEED-certified buildings and the Emmett/Horowitz Aquatic Center, completed in August 2010, is one of the nation’s first sustainably constructed and operated aquatic centers.

“This campaign has moved Cate forward in ways we didn’t even imagine when we started,” said George James, who chaired the campaign. “The determination of our community to raise these funds, even amidst a global economic downturn, is a testament to the continuing strength of our school and those who support it.”

Achievements of the campaign include:

» Raising $65,343,065, surpassing the original $65 million goal

» Two gifts totaling $6.9 million

» 11 gifts of $1 million or more

» First-ever leadership gifts of $50,000 from Cate’s female graduates, honoring the 25th year of co-education and spearheaded by trustee Monique Parsons, class of 1984, resulting in the construction of Alumnae House, a faculty home.

» In the campaign’s final year, 45 percent of alumni and 90 percent of current parents made donations to the school.

“Just over a year ago we celebrated our centennial, and honored the vision of our founder, Curtis Cate,” Williams said. “Today we express our deepest gratitude to those who have helped us extend that vision into our new century.”

— Sarah Kidwell is the director of marketing and communications for Cate School.