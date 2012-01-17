Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:40 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Learn to Improve Energy Efficiency at Free Homeowner Workshop in Goleta

Free barbecue and beverages will be provided for attendees of the Jan. 31 event

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | January 17, 2012 | 7:06 p.m.

Is your house leaking air, energy and money? Join us to learn how you can combine cash incentives of up to $4,000 through Energy Upgrade California, and low-cost financing through Santa Barbara County’s emPower program to make home energy efficiency and solar upgrades affordable.

This free workshop will provide homeowners with practical information and steps to get started on home energy upgrades.

You will leave with an understanding of how to:

» Improve home comfort and indoor air quality.

» Lower utility bills and save money.

» Replace old or broken furnaces, ducts, windows and insulation.

Attend for a chance to win a home energy assessment and a Pharox 300 LED bulb, donated by Allen Associates.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Barbecue fare and beverages will be provided free for attendees. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Ashley Watkins at 619.895.0805 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.

