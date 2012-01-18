Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

With Ordinance Pending, Goleta Council Discusses Availability of Off-Street RV Storage

City leaders continue talks on limiting on-street parking of oversized vehicles

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 18, 2012 | 12:13 a.m.

As Goleta’s Ordinance Committee continues to work on new rules for restricting on-street parking for oversized vehicles, the City Council on Tuesday discussed the availability of off-street storage.

The last time a count was taken, there were 362 vehicles parked on city streets, and there are few spaces for storage in town, Mayor Ed Easton said.

Planning and environmental services director Steve Chase said there are several industrial-zoned areas where recreational vehicle storage facilities would be allowed, though developers most likely would have to wait two years before the first RV drove in.

Council members considered making municipal code changes to create more allowable sites to build storage facilities, but decided not to take any action.

Chase said building such facilities would involve getting permits, going through a California Environmental Quality Act review, Design Review Board scrutiny and site improvements. He added that although there are industrial areas for this use, the market has not responded.

“There’s no way to force it because if private industry does not provide it, it’s not going to happen,” Councilman Michael Bennett said.

The proposed ordinance, which the City Council sent back to the Ordinance Committee in November, would require vehicles longer than 25 feet long or 82 inches high to get a permit, and they would be allowed to park on streets only 36 days over six months, except for loading or cleaning.

Currently, owners have to move their vehicles every 72 hours, and complaints about oversized vehicle are some of the most common received by the city since its incorporation.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

