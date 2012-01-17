Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Hear from City Officials at Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Issue and Policy Roundtable on Jan. 25 will feature Mayor Ed Easton and PIO Valerie Kushnerov

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | January 17, 2012 | 3:14 p.m.

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for an Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

Come hear from the new mayor of Goleta, Ed Easton, and public information officer Valerie Kushnerov about the city’s 10-year anniversary, CIP projects such as San Jose Creek, and what is happening in the city for 2012.

The cost is $20, which includes lunch.

Click here to register online.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call Cortney Hebert at 805.967.2500 x4.

