Santa Barbara County Teaming Up with Santa Barbara Foundation to Study Rising Poverty Rates

With the poverty rate rising in Santa Barbara County, the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to team up with the Santa Barbara Foundation to begin studying how to best address the area’s economic problems, which disproportionately target children and seniors.

The poverty rate in the county has increased 52 percent since 2007, and a quarter of county children are living below the poverty line, more than the statewide average, according to Kathy Gallagher, director of social services for the county.

Identifying how that poverty is concentrated and coming up with some best practices on how to deal with it will be the focus of the county and the Santa Barbara Foundation, whose donors will be contributing $30,000 toward the effort. That money will go toward funding a contractor who will work to identify more specific data, which will be presented midyear to the Board of Supervisors.

Gallagher said a new “subset” of people are falling into poverty. Middle-class families who never would have needed county services before have lost their jobs and have run out of savings or unemployment benefits.

“They are now at a level of destitution and in poverty,” she said, adding that the county is expecting to see an increase in poverty among these individuals and families in the coming years.

The amount of money needed for a family of four in the county to take care of basic needs such as housing, child care, insurance and the like is about $65,000 a year, compared to the federal poverty level, which allots $21,000 for a family of four.

“That’s such a huge difference,” 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf said. “While a family may not be in poverty, they are certainly being challenged, and we need to identify those folks as well.”

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said she saw the move as a way to encourage public/private partnerships, such as the recent success of warming shelters that are opened in churches to provide a place for the homeless to go at night during inclement weather. The county has put some funding toward the shelters, but most are operated through volunteer efforts.

Martha Harmon, senior vice president of community investments at the Santa Barbara Foundation, said the organization has seen donors direct an increasing number of dollars toward health and human services. She said the joint effort with the county won’t just generate a report, but will look at any overlap of county services.

“We don’t see this as something that is just information that will not be used,” she said.

Supervisors Joni Gray and Steve Lavagnino had both expressed concern over the report when it came before the Board of Supervisors last year because of general fund dollars to be used for the study, but voted in support of it Tuesday.

Lavagnino said he would like to have the information from the study before the county begins budget discussions this summer.

