State Sen. Tony Strickland Announces Run for Congress

He will vie for the seat created after last year's redistricting efforts, and says job growth will be his highest priority

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 17, 2012 | 5:47 p.m.

State Sen. Tony Strickland
State Sen. Tony Strickland (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk file photo)

State Sen. Tony Strickland announced Tuesday that he will run for a seat in the U.S. Congress that was created after last year’s state redistricting efforts.

Strickland was elected as a state senator in 2008 and served as a state Assemblyman from 1998 to 2005. He lives in Ventura County with his wife and their two children.

Strickland joins fellow republican Supervisor Linda Park of Thousand Oaks in the race for the 26th District, which includes most of Ventura County. Rep. Elton Gallegly announced earlier this month that he will be retiring, putting him out of the competition for the new 26th District seat.  Five other democrats are also competing for the seat including Ventura Supervisor Steve Bennet, Oxnard Harbor Commissioner Jess Herrera, Moorpark City Councilman David Pollock, Oxnard resident Zeke Ruelas and David Thayne of Westlake Village.

Flanked by family and supporters, Strickland made his announcement Tuesday morning at the Commemorative Air Force Aviation Museum in Camarillo.

“I remember the most important lesson my father taught me, that it’s the duty for every generation to leave their community in a better place than they found it,” Strickland said. “And that’s why I’m asking to become your next congressman.”

He said he expected the campaign ahead to be “spirited,” but that he was committed to uniting the community behind policies that focus on jobs and economic opportunity.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

