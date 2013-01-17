Coastal Housing Partnership Home Buying Fair Helps Put Ownership Within Reach

In a region with some of the highest housing prices in the nation, how can local families establish permanent roots and “live where they work”? For more than 25 years, the nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership has been helping employees of local companies realize the dream of home ownership through education programs and benefits provided through a network of local partners.

The tremendously successful inaugural Home Buying Fair in May 2012 led Coastal Housing Partnership to once again share its resources with the entire community through its second annual Home Buying Fair, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The Coastal Housing Partnership’s 2013 Home Buying Fair is designed for first-time, “move-up” home buyers or anyone even considering buying a home and is open to the public. Attendees can learn more about the process of successfully finding a home, qualifying for or refinancing a mortgage, and purchasing and maintaining their home.

» Exhibitors: dozens of exhibitor booths feature local lenders, real estate agents, escrow companies, residential developers, financial service firms and other housing-related professionals and resources.

» Education: local experts will present short “How-To” sessions throughout the day on key aspects of the home buying process, refinancing options, and local market conditions.

» Prizes & Giveaways: raffle, goodie bags and special prizes for the first 100 attendees.

While home buyers are enjoying historically low mortgage rates and housing prices rolled back to the early 2000s, low inventory levels have made for a competitive real estate market. This year’s Home Buying Fair is designed to help attendees access the information and contacts they need to be prepared to successfully compete in the current market.

This year’s Home Buying Fair will be held in February to help prepare residents for the spring home buying “season.”

“Knowledge truly is power when it comes to the home buying process, and so is the value of connecting with local experts who can help with each step,” said Corby Gage, executive director of the Coastal Housing Partnership. “We are pleased to welcome the entire community once again to this unique ‘one-stop’ event, to access our 25 years of resources and partnerships that help local families overcome today’s challenges to home ownership.”

Since 1987, the Coastal Housing Partnership has helped more than10,000 local employees become homeowners. More than 7,000 have attended Coastal Housing Partnership home buying seminars.

“We want to acknowledge our sponsors and exhibitors who are offering their time and expertise to strengthen our community by helping families achieve local home ownership.” Gage said.

The 2013 Home Buying Fair is presented by Key Sponsor Broadview Mortgage. Welcome sponsors are Prospect Mortgage and Union Bank. The 2013 Employer Partner is UCSB.

On The Move Sponsors include: Bank of the West, Cottage Health System, First American Title, Medallion Mortgage Company, The Towbes Group, Village Properties and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Tickets are $5 per adult. Admission is free for employees of Coastal Housing Partnership member employers. Parking is free. For more information about Coastal Housing Partnership and the 2013 Home Buying Fair, click here or call 805.969.1025.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Coastal Housing Partnership.