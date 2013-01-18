Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Dave’s Hobby Central to Close After 67 Years

Longtime downtown Santa Barbara business will shut its doors for good on Saturday

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 18, 2013 | 1:02 a.m.

It seems like just yesterday that Dave Wyckoff walked into a Ventura hobby store as a small boy and befriended the owner of a shop he loved.

Wyckoff and Ventura Hobbies owner Vern Morseman recalled the memory fondly recently as they prepared to close the Santa Barbara hobby store that Wyckoff has owned the past six years.

Dave’s Hobby Central at 14 W. Anapamu St. will shut its doors for good on Saturday after 67 years in the same location where Morseman originally opened the store dedicated to play planes, miniature cars, trains and any other hobby kids can think of.

“Downtown it’s getting tougher to do business,” Morseman told Noozhawk, noting parking issues and pesky nearby construction that forced the city to take over 17 spaces. “It’s hurting every business on this block. On our street, the curb in front of the store is red when it should be painted green. It’s not worth the hassle. We went from a friendly environment to not-as-friendly business environment.”

Any merchandise still on the shelves Saturday will move into Morseman’s Ventura Hobbies instead.

Wyckoff, 36, took over the store six years ago, as one of several different owners over nearly seven decades.

“His dream was to own a hobby shop,” Morseman said.

As a tall, burly man with a child of his own now, Wyckoff held his hand up to about his waist to indicate how tall he was when he met Morseman.

The younger owner, who now towers over his friend, said he plans to step away from retail, at least temporarily, to focus on taking care of his 10-month-old daughter while his wife works.

“Right now, I’m just going to take a break. My next job is full-time daddy,” Wyckoff said, smiling.

Above all else, both soon-to-be former owners of Dave’s Hobby Central said they wanted to share appreciation for their customers and friends.

“We want to say thank you to all who have supported us the past 67 years,” Morseman said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 