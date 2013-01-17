Dennis Kucinich to Give Lecture on Restoring Hope for America

Dennis Kucinich, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2013, will deliver the 12th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara. The event is free and open to the public.

Kucinich’s lecture is titled “Restoring Hope for America’s Future through Developing a Culture of Peace.”

Kucinich is a passionate and articulate leader for peace and disarmament. He was a strong advocate in Congress to establish a U.S. Department of Peace, and was a leader in the efforts to end the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We are pleased to welcome Dennis Kucinich to Santa Barbara for what is sure to be a thought-provoking look at America’s future,” said David Krieger, president of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. “He is an outstanding leader for peace who has important insights to share on building a Culture of Peace.”

It was recently announced that Kucinich, in a surprise move, will be a regular contributor to the Fox News Channel.

The Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future was established by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation in 2001. Kelly was a founder and senior vice president of the foundation. His career included being a journalist, a soldier, a Neiman Fellow, a speechwriter for Harry Truman, assistant to the U.S. Senate majority leader and vice president of the Center for the Study of Democratic Institutions.

— Rick Wayman is the director of programs for the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.