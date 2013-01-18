Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Selection to Begin in Fatal Beating Case

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 18, 2013 | 2:06 a.m.

Jury selection is set to begin later this month in a 2010 murder case in which an Eastside man was savagely beaten to death on his way home from work.

Store clerk George Ied, 37, was severely beaten in October 2010 and left to die on the sidewalk while walking from his workplace, the Mi Fiesta Liquor store on Milpas Street, to his home on Punta Gorda Street.

He died several days later after being placed on life support at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara police said Ied had no criminal history and was not affiliated with a gang.

Brothers Ismael and Miguel Parra, and Steven Santana and Michael Cardenas were arrested, and the Parras and Cardenas will be going to trial later next month.

Those three are facing charges of murder with gang enhancements and committing a crime to benefit a criminal street gang.

Santana pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and gang-related charges in 2011, and will be a witness for the prosecution at trial, according to Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

Santa Barbara police say that what prompted the attack is unknown, but they believe the four men — all with known gang affiliations — are responsible.

The Parra brothers had been released from prison for crimes uncovered during Operation Gator Roll, which occurred in 2007, and had returned to the community..

Jury selection in the case is expected to begin Jan. 28 in Superior Court Judge Brian Hill’s courtroom.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 