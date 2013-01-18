Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Not Recommending Criminal Charges Against Harding Principal Nuh Kimbwala

Investigation complete into allegation of misdemeanor, nonsexual child abuse

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 18, 2013 | 1:34 a.m.

Santa Barbara police have concluded their investigation into Harding University Partnership School’s principal and forwarded the case to the District Attorney’s Office, spokesman Sgt. Riley Harwood said Thursday.

Nuh Kimbwala began work Aug. 6 at Harding University Partnership School. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk file photo)
Nuh Kimbwala began work Aug. 6 at Harding University Partnership School. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk file photo)

He said the Police Department is not recommending that any criminal charges be filed.

Principal Nuh Kimbwala, who is still on paid administrative leave, was investigated for an allegation of misdemeanor child abuse of a non-sexual nature.

The incident — which Harwood would not discuss in detail — was initially reported to Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services, which then recommended that the school file a police report instead.

The investigation was handled by the Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, which interviewed involved parties and witnesses, Harwood said.

“We have not made any recommendations to the DA’s Office in regard to filing, but we have sent it over to them,” he said. “What we want is for the DA’s Office to review our investigation objectively and then make a decision as to whether they want to pursue a charge.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Lee Carter said no decision has been made yet.

Kimbwala started work Aug. 6 after being unanimously recommended by an 11-member panel and approved by the Board of Education. He replaced well-loved leader Sally Kingston, who left for a job with the Carpinteria Unified School District.

Kimbwala previously worked as principal for Bloomington Middle School in the Colton Joint Unified School District for four years.

He was placed on leave for undisclosed reasons in mid-November, the same week the above incident allegedly occurred. Assistant Principal Vanesha Davis has been serving as principal in his absence.

Harding parents have expressed their concerns about Kimbwala to the district since the beginning of the school year, mostly related to communication issues.

A group of parents sent a letter to the district in October, particularly concerned that no Spanish-language interpreters were available for back-to-school nights and that school-related organizations had not been meeting with any regularity.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 