4 Santa Barbara Students Named to Dean’s List at California Lutheran University

The following local residents are among 648 students who made the Dean’s List at California Lutheran University for the fall semester.

» Rachel Chavez of Santa Barbara is a senior psychology major.

» Veronica Manzo of Santa Barbara is a junior communication major.

» Rene Silverman of Santa Barbara is a senior religion major.

» Grace Spadoro of Santa Barbara is a sophomore business administration major.

Students qualified for the fall Dean’s List by maintaining a 3.6 grade point average in their academic subjects. They will be recognized for their achievement at the Honors Convocation in April.

CLU is a selective university located in Thousand Oaks, with centers in Oxnard, Woodland Hills and Santa Maria for graduate courses and its Adult Degree Evening Program. With an enrollment of 4,200 students, CLU offers undergraduate and graduate programs within the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Management and Graduate School of Education. Doctoral degrees in educational leadership, higher education leadership and clinical psychology are also offered. Members of the CLU student body come from across the nation and around the world and represent a diversity of faiths and cultures.

Click here for more information.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.