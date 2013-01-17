Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Wine Cask Offering Moviegoers Award-Worthy Film Feast Menu

By Jennifer Guess for Wine Cask | January 17, 2013 | 6:33 p.m.

As Santa Barbara prepares to roll out the red carpet for the much-anticipated 28th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, an 11-day celebration of cinematic success that brings the glitz and glam of Hollywood to the beloved American Riviera, Wine Cask, one of Santa Barbara’s premier culinary destinations, is preparing to offer moviegoers an award-worthy Film Feast menu.

Wine Cask Executive Chef Brandon Hughes has scripted an indulgent menu featuring ingredients “Made in Santa Barbara” for the occasion. The opening act to the three-part culinary performance is a local organic roots salad with roasted market beets and baby carrots, shaved fennel, crumbled goat cheese and a tarragon emulsion.

For the feature presentation, Chef Brandon will prepare a poached Santa Barbara Channel black cod with market beans aligote, fresh leek salad, cauliflower velouté and chive oil. Pumpkin spice doughnuts with McConnell’s cinnamon ice cream will make for a sinfully satisfying encore ending to the meal.

Wine Cask’s three-course Film Feast tasting menu is $35 per person (tax and gratuity not included), and is available nightly from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24 to Feb. 3.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara

Film buffs and wine lovers wanting to take a break from the big-screen events can cozy up at Intermezzo Bar + Café, Wine Cask’s more casual counterpart and next-door neighbor, to catch Sideways, the feature film that made a star out of Santa Barbara wine country.

Sip local wines featured in the movie, such as Tantara, Hitching Post and Sea Smoke, and savor gourmet flatbreads made with local Santa Barbara ingredients while you follow actors Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church throughout the picturesque Santa Ynez Valley.

Sideways will play nightly at Intermezzo Jan. 24 to Feb. 3.

For more information about Wine Cask & Intermezzo Bar & Café’s Film Feast offerings, call 805.966.9463. Intermezzo Bar + Café is located at 819 Anacapa St.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Wine Cask.

 

