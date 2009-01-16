Boys & Girls Club’s MusicBox Studio to Celebrate Grand Opening

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and Notes for Notes will hold a grand opening of the MusicBox Sound Studio from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Boys & Girls Club, 632 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

The presentation ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The MusicBox offers musical resources to excite youths and allow them to create the types of music they listen to with electric guitars, basses, keyboards, turntables, drums, computer generated music and the ability to record it all and make their own album.

The MusicBox at the Boys & Girls Club is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is open to all club members.

The Boys & Girls Club will celebrate the grand opening and honor major donors: the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, John and Kathleen Moseley of the Nichols Foundation, and Darrell Becker and Kirsten Kemp Becker of Becker Construction.