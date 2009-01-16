Channel Islands YMCA Kicks Off Campaign for Youth

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help low-income residents utilize the nonprofit's programs.

The Channel Islands YMCA, made up of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, on Friday announced the kickoff of its 2009 Campaign for Youth, a fundraising effort by each branch to increase support for the scholarship fund.

Proceeds from the YMCA Campaign for Youth, with a goal of $750,000, will help meet the growing needs of the community by providing financial assistance for individuals and families who want and need YMCA programs but may not be able to afford them.

The financial assistance program allows children and families to benefit from YMCA programs such as child care, day camp and programs for at-risk youths.

Last year, the Channel Islands YMCA Campaign for Youth raised $795,240, which allowed 3,439 kids and families to participate in programs such as day camp, child care, youth sports, water safety, before and afterschool care, and summer camp. More than 3,226 people made charitable gifts to the Channel Islands YMCA Campaign for Youth last year.

Susan Sawyer is communications and marketing director of the Channel Islands YMCA.