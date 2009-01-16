Children Invited to Venture Out With a ‘Passport to Santa Barbara’

Now through the end of April, children are invited to visit 25 of the county’s cultural, historic and scientific institutions.

Once again the Santa Barbara Educators Roundtable is offering the Passport to Santa Barbara County program to area families.

Now through the end of April, children in kindergarten to sixth grade are invited to visit 25 of the county’s cultural, historic and scientific institutions with an accompanying adult free of admission when they present a Passport to Santa Barbara County booklet.

Explore history, science, nature and art firsthand, collecting stamps in the passport booklet as you go. Children who collect eight stamps will receive a free T-shirt.

Families can visit all 25 participating institutions, a value of more than $120.

Passport booklets with a list of participating institutions are available through Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta, and Santa Ynez Valley elementary schools, from the Santa Barbara Public Libraries, and from the SBERT Web site (click here).

Tristan Blodgett is the education coordinator for the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum.