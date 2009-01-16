Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Girls Inc. to Toast Women, Girls at Annual Celebration Luncheon

Speakers include restaurateur Mollie Ahlstrand, philanthropist Marilyn Gevirtz and Santa Barbara poet laureate Perie Longo.

By Beth Cleary | January 16, 2009 | 1:35 p.m.

Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara will hold its eighth annual Celebration Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

This year’s luncheon, co-chaired by More Letters from the Heart co-editors, Susan Chiavelli and Susan Gulbransen, celebrates women and girls through both this book and its predecessor, Letters from the Heart.

The luncheon will feature three prominent speakers: Mollie Ahlstrand, chef and restaurateur, Trattoria Mollie; Marilyn Gevirtz, community philanthropist and volunteer; and Santa Barbara poet laureate Perie Longo.

Tickets for the luncheon are $85; a table of 10 for $850 can be ordered by calling 805.963.4757 x16.

“This year’s Celebration Luncheon continues the tradition of celebrating girls, women and the future. For over 50 years, Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara has inspired girls to dream of luminous futures and empowered them to make their dreams come true,” Girls Inc. executive director Monica Spear said. “This is possible because of the tremendous support of our community and, specifically, through the contributions of our community’s women, who so enthusiastically share their life experiences and serve as role models for girls.”

Beth Cleary is the community relations and administrative coordinator for Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara.

