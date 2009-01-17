Pair of Goleta Banks Robbed in 30-Minute Span

Two Goleta banks were held up at gunpoint within 30 minutes of each other Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Detectives are investigating whether the two robberies are related. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken in each heist.

Los Padres Bank , 197 N. Fairview Ave., was held up at 5:30 p.m. Friday by a gun-wielding suspect described as a white or Hispanic man with gray hair, about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. He was dressed all in black and was wearing a ski mask.

Just before 6 p.m., a gunman entered Santa Barbara Bank & Trust at Camino Real Marketplace, 7078 Marketplace Drive, and demanded money. The suspect was described as a white man in his 50s, 5-feet-10 and 210 pounds. He was dressed in dark clothes and also was wearing a ski mask along with a baseball cap.

No one was injured in the robberies.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4150 or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

