School District Seeks Applicants for Parcel Tax Oversight Committees

Application forms are now online for residents interested in serving on one of two seven-member parcel tax oversight committees.

The committees’ structure will follow the format of the statutes that apply to general obligation bond tax oversight committees (Proposition 39 and Education Code sections 15278, 15280 and 15282). The committees will be in place to oversee the expenditure of parcel tax revenues authorized by the Nov. 4, 2008, passage of Santa Barbara School District‘s Measure H2008 and Measure I2008.

The elementary district and secondary district oversight committee application forms must be completed and turned in to the school district by 4 p.m. Jan. 23. Forms are available online at www.sbsdk12.org or can be picked up at the district Administrative Office, 720 Santa Barbara St.

The parcel tax measures support student achievement and high-quality instruction in the following ways:

Measure H2008-Santa Barbara High School District

$23 per year for four years, beginning in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2009, and ending in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2012.

» Supplements math, science and technology education.

» Supplements music, arts and theater programs at the junior high school level.

» Supplements foreign language at the secondary level.

» Restores ninth-grade math class sizes.

Measure I2008-Santa Barbara Elementary School District

$27 per year for four years, beginning in the fiscal year starting July 1, 2009, and ending in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2012.

» Supplements math, science, and technology education.

» Offers classroom music programs.

Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.