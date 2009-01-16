UCSB Arts & Lectures: ‘How We Decide — How the Brain Makes Up Its Mind’

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Jonah Lehrer, an innovative thinker, acclaimed author and a former Rhodes Scholar, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in Victoria Hall Theater, 33 Victoria St. in Santa Barbara. Lehrer will discuss topics explored in his new book, How We Decide — How the Brain Makes Up Its Mind.

Lehrer graduated from Columbia University, working in the lab of Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist Eric Kandel, and studied at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar. Lehrer’s book draws on cutting-edge neuroscience research and the real-world experiences of a wide range of “deciders” — from airplane pilots and hedge fund investors to serial killers and poker players — to determine how the human mind makes decisions and how we can make those decisions better.

In the book, Lehrer shows how people are taking advantage of the new science to make better TV shows, win more football games and improve military intelligence.

Lehrer’s first book, Proust Was a Neuroscientist, argues that artists, composers and writers discovered many of the truths about the human mind that scientists are just now uncovering.

Courtesy of Borders, there will be a book signing with Lehrer immediately after the lecture.

The Feb. 11 event is free. For more information, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Juliana Minsky is a publicist.