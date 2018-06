Members of the UCSB campus community will observe the inauguration of Barack Obama on Tuesday with special events in three campus venues.

An 8:30 a.m. event at the Mosher Alumni House is invitation only, but events at two other locations are open to the public:

» University Center’s Corwin Pavilion, 8 a.m., continuing throughout the morning.

» The University Center Hub, 8 a.m., continuing throughout the morning.

Refreshments will be available at both events.