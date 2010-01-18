Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:08 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Jim Wilson Named to Penfield & Smith Board of Directors

The regional manager brings nearly 30 years of surveying experience

By Mindy Shaffner | January 18, 2010 | 5:12 p.m.

Jim Wilson, regional survey manager for Penfield & Smith’s Santa Barbara office, has been appointed to the firm’s board of directors.

Wilson has nearly 30 years of experience in the surveying profession and began his tenure with Penfield & Smith in 1989.

He is well-regarded in the surveying industry and will bring a fresh perspective and strong representation of his department to the overall direction of the firm.

“Jim’s performance history, demeanor, leadership and proven dedication to the company are valuable assets that are of great benefit to the firm,” said Hady Izadpanah, president of CEO of Penfield & Smith. “He will play an important role in the implementation of our strategic, financial and operational goals as we continue our long-standing tradition of providing exceptional civil engineering, surveying, planning and construction management services. Jim is a great leader and example of how Penfield & Smith has earned a reputation for providing the highest quality and service to our clients.”

In addition to his newly acquired duties as a board member, Wilson will retain his position as a principal and regional manager for the Santa Barbara Survey Department as well as oversight of survey operations in Penfield & Smith’s Lancaster office.

Wilson and the Survey Department are providing on-call services to Caltrans in District 7, as well as providing a wide range of surveying, mapping and construction staking services on projects large and small from San Luis Obispo County to Los Angeles County.

— Mindy Shaffner is a marketing coordinator for Penfield & Smith.

 
