Monroe Elementary PTA to Host Auction, Fundraiser

Proceeds from the Western-themed event will help renovate the kindergarten play yard

The Monroe Elementary School PTA will host a Western-themed auction from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum.

It’s the biggest fundraiser for the school, and proceeds benefit children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Through a variety of fundraising activities, the Monroe PTA provides resources that are used to round out the academic experiences of children at the school.

“The Monroe Western Gala Auction is a fun way to support valuable programs such as art, science, music and P.E. instruction in a local elementary school,” said Cricket Wood, president of the Monroe PTA. “There are great deals to be found on gift certificates and products generously donated by local businesses, as well as one-of-a-kind items created by Monroe students and Santa Barbara artists. Our goal this year is to earn enough funds to help with revitalizing our kindergarten play yard when our current play structure is removed.”

The PTA has received donations from a variety of local sponsors to be auctioned off at the benefit. Packages from Skydive Santa Barbara, Island Packers and the Santa Barbara Zoo will be auctioned off. Gift certificates from Enterprise Fish Co., Mesa Café and Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort also have been donated.

“Thank you local Santa Barbara businesses for supporting educational programming at Monroe Elementary School,” said Kaniesia Evenson, the PTA’s vice president of fundraising. “Contributions like yours ensure top bids at Monroe’s Western Auction.”

There will be a silent and live auction, as well as live music, food and drinks.

“The auction is a favorite for parents and the locals in our community alike,” said Rechelle Ringer, the PTA’s vice president of programs. “It gives us a great excuse to get out and have fun while raising much-needed funds for our school. The food is great, the venue is a blast, and it is full of great deals on local favorites.”

Tickets for the event are $35 and include a beverage, food and an evening of music and dancing. Tickets can be purchased at the Monroe Elementary School office, 431 Flora Vista in Santa Barbara, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community members interested in purchasing tickets can call the office at 805.966.7023.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Jan. 29.

— Adriane Butler is the board secretary for the Monroe Elementary School PTA.