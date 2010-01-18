Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:05 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Monroe Elementary PTA to Host Auction, Fundraiser

Proceeds from the Western-themed event will help renovate the kindergarten play yard

By Adriane Butler | January 18, 2010 | 6:23 p.m.

The Monroe Elementary School PTA will host a Western-themed auction from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum.

It’s the biggest fundraiser for the school, and proceeds benefit children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Through a variety of fundraising activities, the Monroe PTA provides resources that are used to round out the academic experiences of children at the school.

“The Monroe Western Gala Auction is a fun way to support valuable programs such as art, science, music and P.E. instruction in a local elementary school,” said Cricket Wood, president of the Monroe PTA. “There are great deals to be found on gift certificates and products generously donated by local businesses, as well as one-of-a-kind items created by Monroe students and Santa Barbara artists. Our goal this year is to earn enough funds to help with revitalizing our kindergarten play yard when our current play structure is removed.”

The PTA has received donations from a variety of local sponsors to be auctioned off at the benefit. Packages from Skydive Santa Barbara, Island Packers and the Santa Barbara Zoo will be auctioned off. Gift certificates from Enterprise Fish Co., Mesa Café and Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort also have been donated.

“Thank you local Santa Barbara businesses for supporting educational programming at Monroe Elementary School,” said Kaniesia Evenson, the PTA’s vice president of fundraising. “Contributions like yours ensure top bids at Monroe’s Western Auction.”

There will be a silent and live auction, as well as live music, food and drinks.

“The auction is a favorite for parents and the locals in our community alike,” said Rechelle Ringer, the PTA’s vice president of programs. “It gives us a great excuse to get out and have fun while raising much-needed funds for our school. The food is great, the venue is a blast, and it is full of great deals on local favorites.”

Tickets for the event are $35 and include a beverage, food and an evening of music and dancing. Tickets can be purchased at the Monroe Elementary School office, 431 Flora Vista in Santa Barbara, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community members interested in purchasing tickets can call the office at 805.966.7023.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Jan. 29.

— Adriane Butler is the board secretary for the Monroe Elementary School PTA.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 