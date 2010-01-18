Oxnard Leaders Step Up to Support Assembly Candidate Das Williams

On the heels of his first debate with Susan Jordan, Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Monday that several Oxnard leaders have endorsed his campaign for the 35th District.

Those supporters include, Dr. Manny Lopez, former Oxnard mayor; Henry L. “Hank” Lacayo of the California Congress of Seniors; Oxnard Mayor Pro Tem Andres Herrera; Ana Del Rio-Barba, Oxnard School District Board Member; Jess Herrera, Oxnard labor commissioner; Jess Ramirez, Oxnard Harbor District board president; and Saul Medina of the Oxnard Planning Commission.

In announcing their support of his campaign, Oxnard leaders cited Williams’ record on local issues and his experience in balancing budgets and fighting for education, health care, public safety and the environment.

Leaders also lauded his background as a local community organizer for CAUSE and his efforts to enact living-wage laws for workers in the region.

“I am so honored to have earned the support of such outstanding local leaders,” Williams said. “I’ve always believed in and fought hard to advance the social and political causes the people in this district care about, and I am humbled by the recognition I have received throughout this campaign.”

Williams, a member of the Santa Barbara City Council, is running to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.