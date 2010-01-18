Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 8:09 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 

Oxnard Leaders Step Up to Support Assembly Candidate Das Williams

They laud Williams' record and experience on local issues

By Christopher Patterson | January 18, 2010 | 4:16 p.m.

On the heels of his first debate with Susan Jordan, Assembly candidate Das Williams announced Monday that several Oxnard leaders have endorsed his campaign for the 35th District.

Those supporters include, Dr. Manny Lopez, former Oxnard mayor; Henry L. “Hank” Lacayo of the California Congress of Seniors; Oxnard Mayor Pro Tem Andres Herrera; Ana Del Rio-Barba, Oxnard School District Board Member; Jess Herrera, Oxnard labor commissioner; Jess Ramirez, Oxnard Harbor District board president; and Saul Medina of the Oxnard Planning Commission.

In announcing their support of his campaign, Oxnard leaders cited Williams’ record on local issues and his experience in balancing budgets and fighting for education, health care, public safety and the environment.

Leaders also lauded his background as a local community organizer for CAUSE and his efforts to enact living-wage laws for workers in the region.

“I am so honored to have earned the support of such outstanding local leaders,” Williams said. “I’ve always believed in and fought hard to advance the social and political causes the people in this district care about, and I am humbled by the recognition I have received throughout this campaign.”

Williams, a member of the Santa Barbara City Council, is running to succeed fellow Democrat and termed-out Assemblyman Pedro Nava in 2010.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 