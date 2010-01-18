Protect Our Dolphins to Make Santa Barbara Debut

A celebration to launch the nonprofit project will be Jan. 30 at the Maritime Museum

The community is invited to the debut and launch of POD (Protect Our Dolphins), a new nonprofit project dedicated to protecting and studying the dolphins around Santa Barbara, at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

POD was founded by Toni Frohoff, Ph.D., who recently moved to Santa Barbara to focus her nearly 25 years of international expertise on protecting Santa Barbara’s dolphin neighbors.

Frohoff, who has been featured on National Geographic Channel, the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet and will speak at this year’s TED Global Conference, is featured in this month’s edition of Santa Barbara Magazine. She is the author of two books on dolphins, the most recent, Dolphin Mysteries, will first be available in paperback during the Jan. 30 event.

On board with POD is local dolphin sculptor James “Bud” Bottoms, who will unveil a new line of dolphin jewelry, based on his iconic Santa Barbara dolphin fountain and created for POD.

Presentations also will provide previously unknown yet important insights about dolphins to entertain, educate and empower the community. Frohoff will be joined by Bottoms, POD Advisory Board members, Capt. Fred Benko of Condor Express, professor Lisa Jevbratt of UCSB, Dr. Daniela Maldini of Monterey Bay’s Okeanis, Phoebe Greene Linden of the new Santa Barbara-based Trans-Species Institute of Learning, and others.

Holly Lohuis also will share a presentation and statement from Jean-Michel Cousteau inviting guests to “join Ocean Futures Society in welcoming POD to our local community.”

The coastal bottlenose dolphins in Santa Barbara and surrounding waters need our support. This surprisingly small population is now facing myriad unprecedented challenges. POD is initiating the first intensive study and educational effort for the dolphins who live right here in our oceanic backyard that we share — for the benefit of the human and dolphin community.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Space will be limited, so click here to register early.

— Toni Frohoff is the founder of POD (Protect Our Dolphins).