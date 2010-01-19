Us Foundation Joins Airline Ambassadors in Haiti Relief Effort

Us Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization working to enhance awareness of the interconnection between all of us, has announced its support for Airline Ambassadors International’s humanitarian relief work in Haiti in the aftermath of the deadly and devastating Jan. 12 earthquake.

Airline Ambassadors, AmeriCares, FedEx and Yéle Haiti have teamed up to bring medical supplies, food and emergency aid to victims of the magnitude-7.0 quake. As of Sunday, 160 medical doctors (60 of them Haitian-American physicians), 120,000 pounds of medical supplies and thousands of meals–ready-to-eat have been flown to Port-au-Prince, the capital. Us Foundation is coordinating with the U.S. military and local authorities for escort, transportation and distribution. All the doctors are already working in areas requiring immediate care and developing triage for ongoing needs.

For the next 30 days, United Airlines has allocated 20 seats per day for Us Foundation volunteers on its daily mercy flights to Port-au-Prince. To volunteer and support this meaningful effort, e-mail Airline Ambassadors International for coordination at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

To make a financial donation, send your tax-deductible contribution to Us Foundation, P.O. Box 5780, Santa Barbara 93150, or to Airline Ambassadors International, 418 California Ave., P.O. Box 459, Moss Beach 94038. Please indicate “Help for Haiti Campaign — Earthquake, January 2010” in the check’s notation area.

Founded in January 1996 by Marilyn Tam and Jana Saunders, Us Foundation serves as a network and consultant for people, organizations and businesses that are aligned with its mission to promote and create action to support the highest common good. Click here for more information.

— Marilyn Tam is a co-founder of Us Foundation.