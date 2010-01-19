Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:49 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Us Foundation Joins Airline Ambassadors in Haiti Relief Effort

Santa Barbara nonprofit group uses connections to promote interconnectedness at time of need

By Marilyn Tam | January 19, 2010 | 3:10 p.m.

Us Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization working to enhance awareness of the interconnection between all of us, has announced its support for Airline Ambassadors International’s humanitarian relief work in Haiti in the aftermath of the deadly and devastating Jan. 12 earthquake.

Airline Ambassadors, AmeriCares, FedEx and Yéle Haiti have teamed up to bring medical supplies, food and emergency aid to victims of the magnitude-7.0 quake. As of Sunday, 160 medical doctors (60 of them Haitian-American physicians), 120,000 pounds of medical supplies and thousands of meals–ready-to-eat have been flown to Port-au-Prince, the capital. Us Foundation is coordinating with the U.S. military and local authorities for escort, transportation and distribution. All the doctors are already working in areas requiring immediate care and developing triage for ongoing needs.

For the next 30 days, United Airlines has allocated 20 seats per day for Us Foundation volunteers on its daily mercy flights to Port-au-Prince. To volunteer and support this meaningful effort, e-mail Airline Ambassadors International for coordination at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

To make a financial donation, send your tax-deductible contribution to Us Foundation, P.O. Box 5780, Santa Barbara 93150, or to Airline Ambassadors International, 418 California Ave., P.O. Box 459, Moss Beach 94038. Please indicate “Help for Haiti Campaign — Earthquake, January 2010” in the check’s notation area.

Founded in January 1996 by Marilyn Tam and Jana Saunders, Us Foundation serves as a network and consultant for people, organizations and businesses that are aligned with its mission to promote and create action to support the highest common good. Click here for more information.

— Marilyn Tam is a co-founder of Us Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 