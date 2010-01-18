Winter Storm Brings Heavy Rains, Power Outages and Flood Advisories

Monday morning’s deluge on the South Coast was followed by some blue skies, but the rest of the week promises more stormy weather.

The National Weather Service has thunderstorms in the forecast for the next few days, and the entire South Coast is likely to get showers through the week. The weather is expected to start clearing up a bit on Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, the weather service extended its flash flood watch for burn areas in southwestern California, including those areas burned in the Jesusita, Gap and Tea fires.

Rainfall for the past 48 hours ranged from about an inch to more than 4 inches in the mountains. Rainfall rates for Tuesday could reach a half-inch to 3/4-inch per hour, with local rates up to an inch per hour near thunderstorms. Rainfall at those rates may cause flash flooding and mud and debris flows in and below the recent burn areas, especially given the amount of rain that fell Monday.

Rain is expected to turn to scattered showers by Tuesday evening. The weather service said another storm will affect the region Wednesday through Thursday night, and that it may be the strongest yet.

On Monday, Santa Barbara County residents suffered spotty power outages and downed branches and trees in addition to the heavy rains.

North County had a larger problem with outages, with as many as 25,000 people without power, including a few radio stations, according to county communications director William Boyer.

The Santa Maria Public Library and Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center closed at 5 p.m. Monday because of power outages. The staffs managed until dusk by using paper forms instead of computers and working off natural light.

All county residents are urged to take precautions amid a week of flood, wind and high surf advisories.

In particular, the Jesusita, Gap and Tea Fire burn areas are susceptible to runoff and flooding with heavy amounts of rain. Precautions taken by county officials, such as hydromulching and placing debris racks, prevented any major issues during the area’s last storm. However, the risk of runoff and flooding will increase as the ground becomes saturated, Boyer said.

County authorities, especially those in emergency services, have increased staff working this week, and school closures are a possibility later this week.

The county fire department has increased staffing but didn’t have any major calls on Monday. There haven’t been issues reported at county parks, beaches or lakes, Boyer said. As it rains more, the ground will get more saturated, and there are likely to be more problems with runoff and flooding, he said.

California Highway Patrol and Caltrans officials urged drivers to be cautious of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should reduce speed, watch for electronic message boards, report hazards such as downed trees or power lines, treat intersections as a four-way stop when the power is out on traffic lights and make sure vehicles are in full working order.

Call 800.GAS.ROAD for state highway system closures and traffic conditions.

Over the weekend, the county distributed more than 10,000 sand bags and 320 tons of sand.

Free sandbags are available now at the following South Coast locations:

» Santa Barbara Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St.

» County Corp Yard at the Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden parking lot, 1212 Mission Canyon Road

» Montecito Fire Station 1, 595 San Ysidro Road

» Carpinteria Maintenance Yard, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

» Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Fire Station 2, 2375 Lilly Ave., Summerland

» County Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way, near Home Depot

» County Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Road

» County Fire Station 32, 906 Airport Road in Santa Ynez

» Santa Maria Road Yard, 912 W. Foster Road

Sandbag stations are open for local residents to protect their property. There is no limit on the number of sandbags area residents may take. Residents must fill sandbags themselves and bring their own gloves. Contractors will not be allowed to take sandbags.

Santa Barbara residents can click here to determine whether their property is in a high flood-risk area or to learn how to protect their property.

