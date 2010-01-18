World Business Academy to Move Headquarters to Santa Barbara

The World Business Academy, a nonprofit business think tank, is moving its headquarters to downtown Santa Barbara from Ojai.
The organization has leased 2,000 square feet of class A office space at 308 E. Carrillo St.
Michael Martz and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented all parties in the transaction.
“The World Business Academy is devoted to rekindling the human spirit in business … to help the global business community understand and participate in the new constructive role emerging for business as the dominant institution in society,” according to the academy’s Web site.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.