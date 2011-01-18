Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Public Meeting Set to Discuss Work on City Parking Structures

Construction on Lots 9 and 10 is scheduled to begin in February

By Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | January 18, 2011 | 2:05 p.m.

Construction work on Lots 9 (Lobero Garage) and 10 (Ortega Garage), located in downtown Santa Barbara, is scheduled to begin in February, immediately after the conclusion of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., to discuss the upcoming project, and the structural upgrades for parking structures 9 and 10.

At this meeting, city staff will present an overview of the project, including a detailed description of the work, the anticipated cost and schedule, the anticipated construction impacts to the public and businesses, and how the impacts will be addressed.

The repairs are necessary to enhance the seismic stability of both structures. City staff will be available to answer questions after the presentation.

The construction work is scheduled from February to May. Because of public safety, cost and scheduling concerns, both garages will be closed during construction.

Temporary signs will be placed/installed to redirect traffic to neighboring city parking lots, such as Lot 2 and Lot 11. There is sufficient capacity in those neighboring city parking lots to compensate for the loss of parking spaces during construction.

The work at Lot 10, at 621 Anacapa St., will begin first. Lot 10 is expected to be closed from February through April (50 working days). Construction work at Lot 10 involves repairing, reinforcing and supporting specific concrete beams, columns and girders, and bringing the accessible parking spaces into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The work at Lot 9, at 921 Anacapa Street, is estimated to begin in April/May (for 20 working days) after completion of the work at Lot 10. The construction work at Lot 9 involves repair and reinforcement of two beams on two levels of the structure.

Click here for more information, or contact Victor Garza, parking/TMP superintendent, at 805.564.5656 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 
