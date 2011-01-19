County Jail Serving as ‘De Facto’ Mental Health Facility, Brown Says

The sheriff and a representative of PHS Correctional Healthcare speak before the Board of Supervisors about the status of services for inmates

As mental health services in Santa Barbara County dwindle, more mentally ill residents are ending up in jail, so much so that Sheriff Bill Brown, speaking to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, said the facility has become the “de facto mental institution for the county.”

Brown went before the board to discuss the contract with privately owned PHS Correctional Healthcare, which oversees mental health and medical care for inmates.

The sheriff issued a glowing review of the company as a whole.

“We are very, very satisfied with the services we’ve received from Prison Health Services,” he said. “They are a great partner.”

In June 2009, county supervisors approved a contract extension with PHS Correctional Healthcare, formerly known as Prison Health Services. The Tennessee-based company serves about 150 jail and prison sites around the country, covering about 167,000 inmate patients in 20 states. The company replaced the county Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services as the care provider, which reportedly resulted in cost savings for the county, though it was unclear from Tuesday’s presentation how much money was saved.

The intense workload the company faces is indisputable as more mentally ill people end up in jail. According to a snapshot study, 28 percent of people who are in the jail are taking psychotropics, Brown said. More than 200 patients are seen per month by four PHS employees, who evaluate 70 to 90 new cases every month. There are about 940 inmates total in the Santa Barbara County Jail.

“It’s a huge proportion,” Brown said. “But we are struggling with a system that forces us to release inmates, and keep only the most serious offenders. ... It all boils down to resources.”

Supervisor Salud Carbajal said that limited space is a seemingly never-ending challenge, but he asked if there was a better way to work with the courts to help mentally ill people be treated in a timely way.

“I’m also asking if we’ve given any creative thought to this,” Carbajal said. “It’s such a complicated issue that it may warrant a complicated, serious study.”

Dr. Leigh Anne Bradley of PHS also spoke about what the company is facing. She said its goal is to treat mentally ill patients within three days of when they ask for help, unless the situation is an emergency.

The supervisors peppered Bradley with questions, asking about topics such as how long inmates wait for treatment and what kind of medications they can access, and indicated that constituents had expressed concern about inmate care.

Last summer, Noozhawk published a story about a Goleta woman who was taken into custody and denied medications that she used to treat her panic attacks. PHS Correctional Healthcare was coordinating the county jail’s mental health services at that time, but Bradley, who serves as a health services administrator for the company, declined to comment.

PHS Correctional Healthcare came under scrutiny in 2005, when it was the subject of a New York Times series that chronicled several inmate deaths that occurred under the company’s watch. The company disputed the findings, saying its policy is never to deny necessary medical care, but it has paid millions of dollars in fines and settlements.

According to Bradley, when an inmate is brought into custody, an officer will ask a series of medical questions, including whether the person is on medication or is suicidal. If any of the questions involving medical or mental health needs apply, a nurse is called in and can place a call to a psychiatrist at any time.

Though the company hasn’t increased its staffing, its employees are working increased hours. Budget realities have kept the company from hiring more workers.

“The PHS staff are doing an outstanding job with the resources we’re willing to work with,” Brown said.

But Suzanne Riordan of Families ACT!, which represents about 80 families of people with co-occurring disorders, painted a different picture of the company. She said she has talked with numerous families who have had mentally ill family members in custody who didn’t receive any medications whatsoever.

“I think we can do a great deal better,” she said.

Another topic of concern was the amount of money the county spends on medications for inmates. The county spends about $600,000 annually just on medications for inmates, about 70 percent of which are psychiatric medications. A person who comes into custody isn’t allowed to use his or her own medication in jail, and must use the medications prescribed by the jail psychiatrist

Generally, the person can’t use his or her own medications, the jail pharmacy must provide it and the inmate is not billed for it.

“It is a gift,” Bradley said, even if the inmate has medical insurance, and the law doesn’t allow the jail to bill for that.

“I would say that’s a legislative issue,” county Supervisor Janet Wolf said, recommending that the county pursue encouraging decisions at the state level.

Ann Eldridge, who serves on the county’s Mental Health Commission, said the commission is working on a provision that would allow families to fax in information to the jail about an incarcerated family member’s medication history.

“Advocates know that this should not be the de-facto hospital,” she said. “I cannot see any realistic alternative at this point. (PHS) is trying to do the best they can in a really untenable situation.”

As the item wrapped up, Wolf encouraged the company to continue to improve.

“I still feel that we do have gaps in services,” she said, adding that she found a job application online from PHS that offered a $5,000 signing bonus.

“I would rather see money be spent into increasing hours of a psychiatrist at the jail,” she said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.