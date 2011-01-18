Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Crossroads Trading Co. Invites Customers to Dress Up Its Logo

The clothing retailer hosts a design contest to commemorate its 20th anniversary

By Gina Nowicki | January 18, 2011 | 6:46 p.m.

Crossroads Trading Co. is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and it’s inviting its customers to design a 20th anniversary logo commemorating the milestone.

The designer of the winning logo will receive a $500 cash prize.

How to Enter

» Entries must be submitted by e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Entries must be submitted in both EPS and JPG formats (see details below).

» The e-mail must include the name, age, postal address, phone number and e-mail address of the entrant.

» No more than three entries may be submitted by any one entrant.

» Entries must conform to the submission guidelines. Entries that fail to meet these guidelines will not be considered.

» The deadline for entries is midnight Feb. 20.

Submission Guidelines

Logos will be evaluated on the basis of originality, creativity, composition and overall quality. The 20th anniversary logo will be used online, in print and on merchandise, so design flexibility is a key requirement. Winning submissions will be able to be resized easily and look great in black and white as well as color.

Technical Requirements

Entries must be submitted in two formats: EPS and JPG. The JPG must be 1000 pixels on its longest side. The company advises against the use of halftones and gradients unless created inside a vector graphics program. Color must be CMYK; no spot colors.

Prizes

The winning designer will receive a $500 cash prize. The winning logo design will be announced on www.crossroadstrading.com in March.

Judging and Selection

» The winning design will be selected by judges appointed for the purpose by Crossroads Trading Co. Their decision is final.

» Crossroads reserves the right not to select a winner if, in its sole discretion, no suitable entries are received.

» The winner will be required to sign a contract assigning full usage rights to Crossroads Trading Co.

» Current CTC staff and their immediate families are not eligible to participate.

— Gina Nowicki is the marketing and communications coordinator for Crossroads Trading Co..

