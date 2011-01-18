Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:27 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Doug Holt of Conditioning Specialists Makes Personal Fitness Training His Business

Newly certified Master Trainer is passionate about helping others get healthy

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | January 18, 2011 | 11:45 p.m.

Doug Holt, managing owner of Conditioning Specialists in Santa Barbara offers simple advice for people looking to be more healthy and fit: “Get outside. Walk. Stroll through the farmers market and buy some healthy and organic fruits and vegetables.”

Doug Holt
Doug Holt

Holt, a personal trainer recently named a Master Trainer, possesses a wealth of knowledge on fitness and nutrition, but he assigns simple homework to his clients, such as getting outside and walking more.

“I love working with people one-on-one or in a small-group environment, and helping them speed past limitations and help them push past barriers they’ve created — whether those be mental or physical,” he said. “It’s so rewarding.”

Holt is originally from Orange County. He worked for the Department of Recreation while studying at UCSB. After graduation, he landed a full-time job at a health and fitness equipment retailer. He moved back to Santa Barbara after traveling around Asia because he saw a need for a private facility with trainers who have higher levels of certification.

“I opened Conditioning Specialists about six years ago,” Holt said. “I’ve accumulated about 19 fitness and health-related certifications. It’s been a lot of reading. I teach seminars. We offer an apprenticeship program, which is a 200-hour program. You study with myself and other trainers.”

Holt said he’s passionate about guiding the health and fitness industry and making sure it goes the right way.

“I was probably the youngest business owner on State Street when I first started,” he said. “I think I was the youngest by about 20 years.”

At Conditioning Specialists, 529 E. Gutierrez St., Suite C, he has hired experts in their field because he said he wants to make sure the people he works with have a firm knowledge of how the human body works.

“(When hiring people), it comes down to experience,” Holt said. “The people who I’ve hired are experts in their fields. Other trainers are learning from them. I developed a program at Santa Barbara Business College that helps train.”

Just as there are no quick fixes to a healthy lifestyle, Holt said he sees no quick fix to professional health and fitness guidance.

“There is no quick fix. We all know that cognitively, but we still go for it,” he said. “If you have a nice car, you’re going to take it to a good mechanic to fix it. People put the worst food in their bodies and sometimes hire the cheapest professional advice. It seems to bite them in the behind at the end of the day.”

The Santa Barbara residents who go to Conditioning Specialists for help tend to be highly educated.

“Most of (our clients) have a college degree. We help everyone from a librarian’s assistant to housewives to college athletes,” Holt said. “We help everyone from elite athletes to 70-year-olds who are trying to live out their years as healthily as possible so they can do more things. Our common demographic is highly educated people who see the value, not the financial cost, of our services.”

One client, a man who had never been athletic in his life, had little balance and coordination. His goal was to become a decent surfer.

“After working with him, he approached me with tears in his eyes,” Holt said. “A goal of his became joining a sports league because he was in far better shape than most of his peers.”

For the future, Holt said he sees himself doing more speaking arrangements and writing more fitness certification books, along with helping the Santa Barbara community.

“I’d like to create a space for Santa Barbara where everyone has the opportunity to get well and get in shape if they want to be,” he said.

Right now, Holt is helping with the creation of a wellness program at La Cumbre Junior High School. He’s also developing a program to put a state-of-the art fitness facility for the community on the Westside.

“My business is about going above and beyond and helping our clients achieve their goals during off hours,” he said. “The goal is to help people.”

Conditioning Specialists will host a fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at its facility to benefit the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Foster Kids program. The event will include catered food from Rudy’s, refreshments from Carr Winery, live music from J Town, a silent auction and a raffle.

Click here for directions. Click here or call 805.569.0050 for more information.

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 