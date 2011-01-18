Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Larry Mills Resigns from Goleta Water District Board

The Board of Directors will meet Wednesday to decide how to fill the vacancy

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | January 18, 2011

Larry Mills has announced that he will resign his position on the Goleta Water District Board of Directors effective Feb. 1.

Mills, a longtime Goleta resident and business owner, said he and his wife plan to move to Mapleton, Utah, where the couple’s three children live.

“I would like to thank the Board of Directors for making this one of the best water districts in California,” Mills said in a statement. “I would also like to thank the employees of the district who work hard on behalf of all ratepayers.”

The board will hold a special meeting Wednesday to vote on a resolution expressing appreciation for Mills and to consider establishing a process for filling his position.

If the board decides to appoint a replacement, the district will publish a notification, and applications and materials will be made available on the district’s Web site. California law requires that an appointment be made within 60 days of the vacancy.

“Larry provided a wealth of experience for the district,” board president Bill Rosen said in the statement. “He has served on the board continuously since 1991, with the exception of a four-year period. His departure will definitely be felt.”

Wednesday’s board meeting, open to the public, will be held at 4 p.m. at the district office, 4699 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

