Rock Fall System Maintenance to Close Lanes of Highways 101, 154

Work on the project is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday

Caltrans will clean out, repair and modify a rock fall protection system to reduce the amount of rocks falling onto Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel and on Highway 154 near the San Marcos Pass beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Motorists can expect the following lane closures:

» The No. 2 (slow lane) on northbound Highway 101 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed five minutes. The northbound Gaviota Rest Area also will be closed during this time.

» There will be one-way reversing traffic control on Highway 154 at the San Marcos Pass from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for the $400,000 project is AIS Construction of Carpinteria. The project is expected to be completed in early April.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.