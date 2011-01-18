Workshop to Cover the Basics of Grant Writing for Arts Organizations

The free half-day program will be held Jan. 27 at the Santa Barbara Central Library

The Foundation Center will offer a workshop to help nonprofit arts organizations with grant application basics from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The program is offered free of charge, and all attendees will receive a free copy of The Foundation Center’s Guide to Winning Proposals and The Foundation Center’s Guide to Proposal Writing.

The program is co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Public Library, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the James Irvine Foundation. Refreshments will be served.

Click here to register for the workshop, or contact Brent Field at 805.564.5623 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.

The Foundation Directory Online professional database is available free at the Central Library on library computers and personal laptops using the library’s free WiFi service.The Foundation Directory Online provides comprehensive, accurate, detailed information on grantmakers and grant recipients, as well as grantmaker Web sites and searchable 990s. More than 100,000 foundations, corporate donors and grantmaking public charities are continually updated, and can be searched for information about grant awards, application requirements and deadlines, and more.



— Brent Field is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.