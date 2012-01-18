Dos Pueblos Academy Students Put the Charge Back in ‘Charger’

Launched in 2008, The Academy gives students who might otherwise drop out of high school an opportunity to re-engage in both school and life

Dos Pueblos High School is widely recognized for meeting the unique goals and needs of students through academic programs such as special education, English as a second language, honors, engineering, international baccalaureate and advanced placement.

Now, The Academy, launched in 2008, gives students who might otherwise drop out of high school an opportunity to re-engage in both school and life.

“The students are bright and capable but have gotten lost in the system and do not start high school with essential student skills,” said Kelly Choi, who teaches academy students financial math. “We group these students together and give them college prep classes with teachers who are skilled at relationships and relevance.”

These teachers include Choi, Kristen Ritter (science), Bethany Bodenhamer (economics/government) and Heather Magner (English).

In addition, the program provides a unique support system that emphasizes group bonding and individual goal-setting, a method that “gets the students on track and motivates them,” Choi said.

One of these group bonding sessions, known as “break time,” takes place every Thursday during one period of the students’ choosing. Boys separate from the girls, and each group receives a counselor of the same gender, creating a supportive environment where students can discuss their emotions, their problems and how they can help one another.

It’s a method that has proven successful. All of the seniors in the program — one of whom was a homecoming nominee — are on pace to graduate in June. Many will attend a four-year college, SBCC or a trade school, while others plan to stay and work in the area.

From two seniors’ perspectives, however, The Academy has done much more than guide them toward a diploma. It has transformed their attitudes toward their teachers, their fellow students and themselves.

“I’d always been a really good student,” says Bianca, who decided to join The Academy at the advice of her counselor, Scott Guttentag. “Then suddenly I started high school and there was a change. I would only do well when I actually felt like it. But (in The Academy) they push you. ... I’ve gained a lot academically.”

“I didn’t go to class, (I had) bad grades … I probably would’ve dropped out,” added Susie, who joined The Academy last year when she met Choi. “Once I entered The Academy, they made me focus on school. Now I have almost straight As. It’s really, really good.”

Because Academy students will have their teachers exclusively during their time in the program, it’s important that they develop a bond based on mutual respect and trust. But establishing that bond isn’t always easy at first.

“I remember sophomore year I was so disrespectful and so, like, angry at anyone in authority,” Susie said. “Most (teachers) demand respect and everything, and it’s like, you can’t demand it, you have to earn it. (The Academy teachers) earn your respect, it’s a two-way street.”

Several words come to mind when the students are asked to describe an Academy teacher: caring, involved, encouraging, trustworthy, helpful, loving and … Mom?

“I actually have two friends in this class who call Ms. Choi ‘Mom,’” Bianca said. “I don’t call her Mom, but she definitely feels like a mom.”

It is this familial atmosphere that lays the essential groundwork for fulfilling the Academy’s purpose at Dos Pueblos.

“It is like a family at school,” agreed Susie, who believes that a high level of trust between students and teachers helps both work more effectively with each other. “They support you if you need it … if there’s issues you’re going through, they’ll help you as much as they can.”

This close-knit group setting provides a framework for individual growth, too.

While admitting that she had her doubts when she first joined The Academy, Susie said she sees herself as a different person now — one who is more focused and a better communicator.

“In the beginning, I was still iffy, like, ‘Do I really want to be here?’ But then I thought I might as well take this opportunity to see if I can, like, turn anything around,” she said.

Turn it around she did. In the fall, Susie is headed to SBCC for culinary school and business management. Because of this, she believes the program will help more students find a way to meet their goals.

Bianca, who plans to attend SBCC for two years before applying to medical school, thinks it’s a good idea to have other programs like The Academy at other high schools. Now that she’s graduating, she’s already encouraged her brother, Jose, a freshman, to join next year.

As she reflects on her 2½ years in the program, Bianca mentions her improved willingness to try new things, ask questions and open up to other people. In addition, she has discovered a passion for writing and has plans for a novel in the works.

“I’ve actually told my mom that I could write her life story, because she’s wanted that,” Bianca said. “She said that would be, like, the best present ever.”

— Kelly Nakashima is a student at Dos Pueblos High School and a staff writer for The Charger Account. Connect with The Charger Account on Facebook. Follow The Charger Account on Twitter: @ChargerAccount. This article is republished with permission.