Gov. Brown Delivers Upbeat State of the State Address, Saying California Is ‘On the Mend’

He touches on several issues, including the economy, education and pension reform, continuing his call for budget cuts and increased taxes

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 18, 2012 | 7:33 p.m.

Gov. Jerry Brown issued an upbeat State of the State address Wednesday, saying California “is on the mend,” but he defended his plan for continued cuts and increased taxes.

In contrast to 2011, when the state faced a structural deficit of $20 billion, Brown said the problem is now one-fourth the amount of what California confronted last year.

He said reducing the size of state government, paring down borrowing and transitioning key functions to local governments have all been at the heart of the reductions.

Brown’s plan includes asking voters to approve temporary increases in the state sales tax and income tax for residents earning more than $250,000.

The governor took the same approach last year, but he lacked four Republican votes needed to put the tax initiatives on the ballot. He focused much of Wednesday’s speech on making sure both items are carried out in 2012, saying “neither is popular, but both must be done.”

Brown also turned lofty several times during his speech, saying he still sees California as a land of “incredible opportunity” and taking aim at “dystopian journalists” who see the state in decline.

“Rumors of (California’s) demise are greatly exaggerated,” he said.

Dwelling on the need to continue growing business in California, Brown said the newly created Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, or “Go-BIZ,” was a point of contact for businesses at the highest level of state government.

“They stand ready to intervene and give real help to businesses getting projects off the ground,” he said.

Green jobs and clean-tech also received Brown’s praise, as well as the high-speed rail project that initially would connect Northern and Southern California via a rail line through the Central Valley, and construct lines to more populated areas as funding becomes available.

“This is not a new idea,” the governor said, adding that he worked on the issue 30 years ago during his first term in office.

The federal government has pledged $3.3 billion to the project if it begins construction next year, and Brown urged approval.

Critics have been vocal about the project, estimated to cost about $100 billion, but Brown conjured up projects such as the Central Valley Water Project and a master plan for the interstate highway system as successful ideas that also had naysayers.

“The critics were wrong then and they’re wrong now,” Brown said.

Education was also a high point of Wednesday’s speech, and Brown focused on avoiding more regulations on the federal and state levels and leaving teachers to do the “real work for those closest to the students.”

He said demanding improvement but without imposing excessive mandates is key.

Brown said he would like to see more authority given to local school districts to fashion the kinds of programs they need. Reducing the number of tests given to students and getting the results to teachers faster were also among the specifics.

Pension reform was the last issue the governor touched on, reminding the public that three times as many people in the work force are retiring than entering. While noting that the Legislature doesn’t have to embrace his 12-point plan for pension reform, Brown encouraged the Legislature to do something substantive to deal with the problem.

“We’re on the move, we’re on the mend, let’s get it done,” he said.

Click here to read the full speech.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

