How Can the Bus Better Serve Your Needs?

Public is invited to an 'Unmet Transit Needs' hearing Thursday in Santa Maria

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments would like to hear about new bus routes or service schedules that are needed in North Santa Barbara County to get local residents where they need to go.

The public is invited to attend an “Unmet Transit Needs” public hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to let local government leaders hear ideas on ways to improve local and regional community bus service.

The hearing will be held at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at the County Government Center in Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy.

Those who can’t attend the meeting may call the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 805.961.8900 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to add comments to the record.

— Gregg Hart represents Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.