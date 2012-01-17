Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:49 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to Host Guided Kayak Tour on Saturday

Paddlers will visit the new Marine Protected Area in honor of Underwater Parks Day

By Michael Sheehy for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper | January 17, 2012 | 2:45 p.m.

Santa Barbarans will join ocean lovers across the state on Saturday to celebrate California’s third annual Underwater Parks Day.

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper is organizing a celebratory guided kayak tour led by Santa Barbara Adventure Company of the Campus Point State Marine Conservation Area, one of the newest MPAs protected on Jan. 1 through the Marine Life Protection Act.

Participants will enjoy the scenic coastline, kelp forests and protected wildlife before heading back to Goleta Beach for a post paddle party with food and refreshments.

Underwater Parks Day is an opportunity to recognize the special parts of California’s coast and ocean that are safeguarded as Marine Protected Areas. On Jan. 1, Southern California became home to a network of MPAs extending from Santa Barbara to the Mexican border, connecting with what will be a statewide system once planning is completed for the far north coast next year (click here for a full map of south coast MPAs).

These underwater parks, approved by the Fish and Game Commission last December, are designed to improve overall ocean health by protecting the fish nurseries that help to seed adjacent waters.

The tour will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at the west end of Goleta Beach, weather permitting (click here for map). Channelkeeper and Santa Barbara Adventure Company are subsidizing the event and asking for a $50 per person donation, which includes kayaks, all necessary gear, the tour and the post party. Alternatively, if you have your own gear they are asking for a $25 donation to cover the guide and party.

Please RSVP by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or calling 805.563.3377 x2.

For more information, click here.

— Michael Sheehy is the director of marine programs for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

 
