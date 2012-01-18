Obamacare Focus of Talk to Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club

“Obamacare and the End of Limited Government” will be the topic of a talk by Dr. John Eastman at the monthly meeting of the Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road.
Dr. Eastman, a professor at Chapman University School of Law, will discuss ramifications of the law on the American health-care system.
Reservations for the luncheon, which costs $30 prepaid by Jan. 26 or $35 at the door, may be made by calling 805.500.6856 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 2248, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.
— Rita Rink represents Montecito Hope Ranch Republican Women’s Club.