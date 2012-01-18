Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Celebrates Annual Awards Luncheon

Presentation brings about 150 guests gather to the Canary Hotel

The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization hosted 150 guests at its 2012 Annual Luncheon and Awards Presentation held last Thursday at the Canary Hotel.

About 1,400 downtown businesses are members, served by a 40-member volunteer board with 14 standing committees.

The Holiday Parade, 1st Thursdays, Shop Santa Barbara, volunteer hosts for visiting cruise ships, as well as maintenance and pristine upkeep of downtown streets and sidewalks are just part of the activities and responsibilities of the group.

Bill Collyer is executive director. The 2012 officers are president Dave Lombardi, vice president Gene McKnight, secretary Laura Knight and treasurer Matt LaBrie.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.