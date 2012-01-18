Santa Barbara High School Athletic Director Nan Verkaik Reassigned to Teaching Position

Nan Verkaik, serving as Santa Barbara High School’s athletic director, will be returning to the classroom full time.

“I will be reassigned to a teaching position at Santa Barbara High for the 2012-13 school year and will be working with students in the classroom,” she said.

It is anticipated that Verkaik will teach physical education and video production classes.

“Staff assignments are regularly reviewed to fit the changing needs of the students, staff and the school,” Santa Barbara High School Principal John Becchio said. “Nan is a valued staff member, and her classroom experience will add support to our focus on academic achievement.

“Nan has a heart for our students and our school. For years, Nan has had a huge positive influence on Santa Barbara High School and will continue to do so in whatever capacity she serves our school.”

Verkaik said: “I take great pride in having been the first female athletic director in Santa Barbara High School’s history, following in the footsteps of such legendary athletic directors as Clarence Schutte, Mike Moropoulos and Lito Garcia. I have been associated with the school since 1977, and my eight-year tenure as athletic director has offered me rewards and satisfactions beyond what I could have anticipated when I first assumed this role.

“Since accepting the position in 2004, it has been both an honor and a pleasure to work with hundreds of great coaches and thousands of amazing students. For me, it has always been about what is in the best interest of the students, and I am truly grateful for the trust and support received from them, their parents, the coaches as well as faculty and alumni over the many years. I am very proud of the accomplishments by the student athletes both on and off the field. They live up to the high standards set for them and have made my job a delight.”

Verkaik will continue to serve in her position until the end of the 2011-12 school year. The process of identifying a new athletic director will begin in the weeks to come.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.