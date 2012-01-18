Gitty Up on Over to Santa Barbara Montessori School’s ‘Barnyard Bash’

Get ready for pony rides and a variety of other farm animals for petting and befriending when Santa Barbara Montessori School hosts its annual “Barnyard Bash” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 22.

“Our celebration will again feature free pony rides, plus a variety of other farm animals in more or less a walking ‘petting zoo” splayed out over the playground area of the school,” Head of School Jim Fitzpatrick said. “We had a similar event last year and the ponies were busy for the entire ‘Bash,’ as they carried younger children around and around and around. We had to change direction a few times to avoid getting dizzy!”

It was 105 years ago when Dr. Maria Montessori opened her first classroom in Rome, Italy, and Santa Barbara Montessori School, at 7421 Mirano Drive in Goleta, is celebrating the milestone with its “Barnyard Bash.”

“The ‘Bash’ helps young children have an up-close opportunity to enjoy farmyard animals,” Fitzpatrick said. “Several face painters will be on hand for those children wanting to look like their favorite animal, and we’ll be serving special commemorative cupcakes and other treats, too. The whole experience makes for a great birthday celebration. Everyone is welcome, but keep in mind the ponies can only carry younger children.”

In addition to the specialty baked goods and the farmyard animals, the “Bash” will also include mask making and other hands-on activities, but Fitzpatrick is quick to point out that “the ‘Bash’ is a birthday party! Everyone is invited to join with us. We’ll be outdoors, and if we’re lucky the goats won’t eat too many sweaters! And if families are interested in seeing the classrooms and hearing more about the school’s programs, well, that’s possible, too.”

During the past 105 years Montessori’s method of education has grown from its humble origins in Rome’s San Lorenzo tenement district to become a favored philosophy worldwide. More than 4,000 independent Montessori schools have been established, with a majority of the schools in the United States. Recent connections in the media between successful entrepreneurs, business people and others recognized for their accomplishments — including Noble Laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, England’s Prince William, Google founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page, legendary chef Julia Child and many others — have brought newfound attention to the value of Montessori’s philosophy.

“Whether families are interested in the school or just the pony rides, they’re welcome to come out to the ‘Bash,’” Fitzpatrick said.

RSVP to reserve a pony by calling 805.685.7600.

— Jim Fitzpatrick is the head of school for Santa Barbara Montessori School.