Randy Rowse Joins Fighting Back Steering Committee

Randy Rowse has joined the Fighting Back Steering Committee, which “is the committee that oversees a community collaborative that works together to plan and implement community-wide initiatives to address the problems caused by substance abuse.”

Rowse owns and operates the Paradise Café, a popular downtown restaurant since its inception in 1983.

Rowse serves as mayor pro tempore on the Santa Barbara City Council and serves on the executive committee of the Downtown Organization.

He lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Janet, co-founder of Safe Launch, a nonprofit organization committed to preventing addiction in teens.

The Fighting Back Steering Committee is co-chaired by Bill Cirone, David Cash and District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

— Lauren Haines represents the Fighting Back Steering Committee.