Santa Barbara Rally, March to Honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Santa Barbara community will be taking to the streets Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an annual tradition that invites people to celebrate the life of the slain civil-rights leader.

The downtown festivities will again be hosted by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, and will include the traditional rally and march.

From 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, the public is invited to gather in De la Guerra Plaza, where an hourlong service will be held.

Around 10:30 a.m., participants are invited to march north on State Street to the Arlington Theatre, at 1317 State St., where more events will be held.

Organizers are expecting about 350 people to attend Monday’s events, and State Street will be closed intermittently throughout the march.

Government offices, the public library, the U.S. Postal Service and banks will be closed Monday for the holiday.

